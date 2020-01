It is often suggested that women, especially black women, go ignored and/or unseen due to implicit bias in the American healthcare system. Such may have been the case for Tashonna Ward, a 25-year-old daycare teacher from Milwaukee who died Jan. 2 while trying to find a doctor to help her, USA Today reports. Ward waited for over two hours…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.