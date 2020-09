The owner of the Black-themed Instagram page “Daquan” has reportedly sold the brand for $85 million. However, the brand is not owned by a Black person. On Sept. 5, VladTV reported that Warner Music Group purchased IMGN Media for $85 million. The company creates Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok pages and post memes and videos that are likely to…



