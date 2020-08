MACKENZIE SCOTT ….Philanthropist gives to HBCUs Humanitarian MacKenzie Scott announced Tuesday (July 28) more than $1.7 billion in philanthropic giving to 116 institutions. An estimated $160 million of that giving is believed to have been given to several historically black institutions and two HBCU advocacy organizations. The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, United Negro College Fund, Hampton…



