Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna are pictured on the jumbotron the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 24, 2020. (Inset) Beyoncé Knowles Carter. During Monday’s celebration of life ceremony for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, “a very close friend of the Bryant family” helped…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.