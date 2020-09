JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG 3/15/1933 — 9/18/2020 JUSTICE PEGGY QUINCE ATTORNEY DELANO STEWART BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last Friday after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 87-years-old. Justice Bader was appointed to the U. S. Supreme Court in 1993…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.