GOON SLINK BY TALK TO ‘EM DA DON Goon Slink was born and raised in Bradenton, FL, 941 Haitian Hip-Hop/Rap artist. He has been writing and rapping lyrics every since he can remember. He doesn’t know how it happened but he definitely gives the credit to his big brother, who taught him how…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.