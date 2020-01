The Associated Press announced its annual All-Pro team, which includes Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett and wide receiver Chris Godwin, with both players being awarded second-team designations from the delegation of 50 voters. Barrett earned his first career AP All-Pro selection after leading the NFL with a Buccaneers single-season franchise record 19.5 sacks….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.