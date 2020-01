33 ORGANIZATIONS TO RECEIVE ‘MLK DAY OF SERVICE’ GRANTS More than 30 organizations were represented recently at Hillsborough Community College Ybor Campus to receive the Martin Luther King, Jr. ‘MLK Day of Service’ grants. Each of the organizations offers a service to the community with the grant they receive. Organizations represented were:…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.