2020 MISS JUNETEENTH CROWNED IN VIRTUAL CEREMONY COVID-19 changed so many community activities. They events were either postponed, cancelled, or held virtually. So it was with the “Miss Juneteenth Pageant.” The “2020 Miss Juneteenth Pageant,” sponsored by the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition and partners, was held virtually on June 19, 2020. The winners…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.