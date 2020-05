GREG REAVES …Los Angeles Rams Prospect NAPOLEON MAXWELL …Chicago Bears Prospect With the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft and the first fully virtual sports event, two NFL hopefuls have found themselves new homes. Growing up in the Tampa/ St. Petersburg area, Defensive End, Greg Reaves and Running Back, Napoleon Maxwell, have…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.