Meet Ronald McCullough, at just 19 years-old he’ll be graduating college in less than a month with a Bachelors of Art in Biology from Clark Atlanta University. His goal is to become an astronaut. After graduation, McCullough plans to enroll in North Carolina A&T State University’s biological and agricultural engineering program. His vision is clear…



