DIANNE HART State Representative BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Saturday, November 21st, East Tampa Business & Civic Association (ETBCA) in partnership with the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will host its 13th Annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. But, unlike past years, this event is being offered as a drive-through…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three, and Level Four members only.