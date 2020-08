JAYLEN JORDAN ‚ĶMissing since August 4, 2020 ¬† The father of a 13-year-old reported his son missing last week. He has not been seen since Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Darren Jordan says his son, Jaylen Jordan, was last seen wearing a gray Jordan sweat suit. A student at Village of Excellence, Mr. Jordan says his…



