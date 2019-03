YOUNG MAN GIVES HIS INITIAL SERMON The family and friends of Theron (TJ) James, Jr. witnessed him give his initial sermon last month at his home church, New Mt. Zion M. B. Church. The Reverend Larry L. Roundtree, II, is the Pastor. He used as his topic, “I’m Still In God’s Plan,” from…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.