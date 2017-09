Memphis rapper, Young Dolph is in critical condition after being beaten up and shot Tuesday in L.A. Young Dolph is in critical condition at a Los Angeles hospital after being shot multiple times on Tuesday (September 26), but the “Bulletproof” rapper is expected to survive, according to the L.A. Times. The incident happened in broad daylight…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.