TRE’SHAWN “TRE” TAYLOR Novice Author BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor In order to create a future career, one needs a vivid imagination. Then, if that imagination is combined with a natural talent, you have the perfect formula for a future storyteller. Tre’Shawn “Tre” Taylor is a perfect example that the formula works….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.