Demetrius Jenkins proudly displays the gold medal he has won for the last two years. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Demetrius “D.J.” Jenkins is a 10-year-old who bears watching in upcoming years. The young man has already accomplished things other athletes have not. Recently, the young man and his parents returned from…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.