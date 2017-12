Students recognized at the Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful Annual Awards Ceremony are: Michael Harris, Mitchell Lehman, Anna Nelson, Hunter Owens, Jalen Ray, Ricardo Watson, Wyatt Farrior, Jorge Garcia, Aaron Webb, Pierre Alsint, and Matthew Hernandez. Recently, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful held their Annual Awards Breakfast. During the breakfast, eleven students from throughout Hillsborough County…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.