YELLOW JACKETS WIN 2018 HERITAGE CLASSIC, 19-16 The Yellow Jackets of Howard W. Blake High School won the 2018 Heritage Classic, 19-16. The competition between Blake and the Tigers of Middleton High School was held on Friday night at Blake. The Athletic Boosters Club of Blake hosted this year’s event. The Title Sponsors…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.