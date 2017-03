The Xavier Musketeers earned the right to play in the Elite Eight for the first time in a decade after defeating Arizona. Trevon Bluiett kept Xavier close in the Sweet 16 with a big first half and the Musketeers made the clutch plays down the stretch against the West Region’s No. 2 seed, upsetting Arizona…



