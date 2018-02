DANIEL LIVOTI A 43-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after police were alerted to a wrong-way driver. The incident took place on the Veteran’s Expressway. According to police, several witnesses called 9-1-1 to report the driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. A description of the vehicle was given and officers, along…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.