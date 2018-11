JOMIL BELL …Will present “Herstory Poetry Award” BY KENYA WOODARD Sentinel Feature Writer Growing up, words were more than a way for Jomil Bell to express ideas; it was “therapy.” “Poetry has always been my outlet,” she said. “Poetry has always been the best way for me to describe how I feel in the most…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.