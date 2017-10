The White House Chief of Staff, Ret. Gen. John Kelly has attacked Florida Congresswoman Fredricka Wilson’s character, calling her a ‘liar’ distrespectful for listening in on call from President Trump to family of Miami soldier killed in ambushed. White House chief of Staff John Kelly must apologize to Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) for his “blatant…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.