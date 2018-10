WOMEN ATTEND CHURCH’S PRAYER BREAKFAST The Women’s Intermediate Auxiliary (WIA) of New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Larry L. Roundtree, II, Pastor, held its Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, September 29, 2018. The 9 a. m. Breakfast was held in the church’s Rev. Dr. Walter J. Williams Life Center. The theme was, “Something Happens…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.