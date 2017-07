FELICIA SHERK Police arrested a woman Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her mother in the chest. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder. According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, officers responded to 4080 71st Terrace shortly before 3 a.m., Wednesday in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that Ms. Amy…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.