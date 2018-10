ID Theft Suspect #1 ID Theft Suspect #2 The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a woman in connection with identity theft. The woman used another person’s identification to purchase two cars. According to police, on September 10th, a Black female went to Toyota of Tampa Bay, 1101 E. Fletcher Avenue,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.