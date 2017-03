NYAIRA THOMAS … Being sought by police The Lakeland Police Department is currently looking for a 20-year-old forgery suspect. The woman is said to have spent more than $10,000 on plastic surgery. According to the Lakeland Police Department, Ms. Nyaira Ronnie Thomas is currently wanted on charges of criminal use of personal ID, forgery, and…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.