Walmart #1 The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in connection with credit card fraud. The credit cards were taken during the burglary of several vehicles. According to police, on April 12, during the early morning hours, someone entered several unlocked cars in North Tampa near Livingston Road. After the burglaries, an…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.