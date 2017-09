SHARMEKIA YOUNG Sentenced to 3 years in prison VICKIE LORENZO BRYANT Sentenced to 4 years in prison in December A federal judge has sentenced a 36-year-old woman to prison for her role in selling patient information. She entered a guilty plea to the charges of conspiracy and aggravated identity theft on March 29, 2017….



