ALEXANDRIA SELETOS A 26-year-old Tampa woman who told police she was robbed outside a bar has been taken into custody. The alleged robbery took place on February 16th, outside the Drynk Club, 302 S. Howard Avenue. According to Tampa Police, an unidentified victim was robbed outside of the club. Ms. Alexandria Seletos, an employee of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.