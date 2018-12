CARL McKINLEY A woman involved in an accident with a stolen vehicle last week has died. The accident took place last week. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Ms. Yalanda Speights died at noon on Saturday, December 1st. Ms. Speights and her mother, 61-year-old Mae Speights, were injured in a traffic accident in…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.