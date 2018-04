MS. XERNONA CLAYTON A woman who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Mrs. Coretta Scott King, will be in Tampa on Thursday. Ms. Xernona Clayton Founder, President and CEO of the Trumpet Awards Foundation, Inc. and Creator and Executive Producer of the Foundation’s Trumpet Awards, we be speaking on…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.