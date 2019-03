BRITNEY DEAS … First African American Student Body President TRAVIS McCLOSKEY Student Body Vice President BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Last week, the students at the University of South Florida elected a new Student Body President. Ms. Britney Deas became the school’s 60th president in the history of the university. According to…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.