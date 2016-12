RENESHA L. BROWN … Charged with second-degree murder Shortly after 5 p.m., Tuesday, a woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing surrendered to police. She was charged with second-degree murder. According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers and fire rescue responded to the Norton Apartment Complex, 1450 S. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.