ZAKIYAH ASHLYNN HILL An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with home invasion. The incident took place last Wednesday in Carrollwood. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home invasion at an apartment in the area of Orange Grove Drive and Stall Road. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.