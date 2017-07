SASHA MENDOZA The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old woman Tuesday after she allegedly ran over another woman causing serious injuries. According to police, the altercation that landed Ms. Sasha Mendoza, of Gibsonton, in jail began around 3:40 a.m. Ms. Mendoza and Ms. Kristina Blair, 38, also of Gibsonton, became engaged in an…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.