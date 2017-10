VERONICA YULIANN RIVERA-CRUZ A 21-year-old Seffner woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect. The victim is a 19-month-old female. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11 p.m., Monday, Ms. Rivera-Cruz brought the child to Brandon Regional Hospital because the child’s left leg was swollen. During…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.