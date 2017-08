ANGELA ROSEBORO MARCUS WAYNE HUNT … Arrested early Tuesday morning A woman has been taken into custody in connection with the armed robbery of an 86-year-old victim that took place last week. She is the second suspect to be charged in the case. Ms. Angela Roseboro, 25, of Tampa, is reportedly the girlfriend of 28-year-old…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.