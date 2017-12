Leadership Achievement Award winners hold their awards with WMU-Cooley Law School associate dean Ronald Sutton at the law school’s Tampa Bay campus Honors Convocation, Nov. 14. Left-right are: Robert Johnson, Jazmin Shorter, Associate Dean Sutton, Jill Albury and Mark Streufert. RIVERVIEW – WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa Bay campus held its Honors Convocation on Tuesday, Nov. …



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.