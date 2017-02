Members of the winning Blue Team are: Bruce Wilson, Hamza Chouaibi, John Walton, Joseph Gutschmidt, and Odette Del Valle. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor The 4th Annual Teen Business Challenge took place February 18th and 19th, at the Hillsborough Community College, Ybor Campus. During the competition, 19 high school students had the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.