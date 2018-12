Among those on hand for the tournament were seated from left to right:Sponsor Micah Miller, of Integrity Insurance; working with Sponsor Dr. Vondalyn Crawford, of Health Matter Pharmacy; Katherine Palmer, second place winner; Quency Jefferson, second place winner; Connie Bowen, first place winner; Linda Cotney, first place winner; and Steve Scott, Director and…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.