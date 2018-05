Twenty+ years White House Correspondent April Ryan told White House Sec. Sarah Huckebee she was ‘blindsided’. If you were following Twitter Thursday, you may have noticed the “fireworks” that occurred between White House correspondent April Ryan and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The two have butted heads pretty much since Sanders took over the post,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.