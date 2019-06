WEST TAMPA HOSTS JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION Last Saturday, members of the com- munity gathered for their Annual June- teenth Celebration. The event took place on Main Street and the festivities were shared by the young and the ma- tured. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery. The celebration dates back to June…



