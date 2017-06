SHALONDA ROBERTS …Entrepreneur of the Year Award Recipients Are Announced The West Tampa Alliance has completed planning for this year’s celebration of Juneteenth. The theme this year is “Break Every Chain!” The 2017 dates are scheduled for June 16-18, 2017. On June 16, 7 p. m., the Alliance will hold their annual Community Awards Banquet…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.