Seven years ago, The New York Times reported that, for the first time in history, Black residents no longer comprised the majority population of our nation’s capitol. Within the last month, civil rights lawyer Aristotle Theresa filed the lawsuit against the district on behalf of native D.C. residents for the discrimination of age, source of income, race, family, religion, and matriculation in…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.