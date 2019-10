LEARDIS L. HAMILTON … Wanted for murder A warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old man. He is being sought in connection with a murder. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on October 11th, around 6:30 p.m., a shooting took place in the 12000 block of Tinsley Terrace Drive. The unidentified adult male…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.