Marlin Joseph was captured by U.S. Marshals Tuesday. WEST PALM BEACH —- Police in West Palm Beach and U.S. Marshals have captured a 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his mother’s girlfriend and stepdaughter last week after his mother tearfully appeared on camera and begged for him to surrender. According to NBC affiliate WPTV,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.