SIDNEY DELOCH … Shot in shoulder A drive-by shooting in East Tampa Sunday night left one man injured. The shooting took place at the Shell Gas Station, corner of N. 34th Street and E. Hillsborough Avenue. According to the Tampa Police Department, Tevin Brinson, 23, of Tampa, and Sidney Deloch, 44, of Ruskin, were…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.