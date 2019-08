CYNTHIA GIBSON 6/29/1960 — 8/12/2019 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor For more than 36 years, Ms. Cynthia Gibson accepted the responsibility of driving children to and from school. She had planned to retire after this year to pursue her own interests. However, Ms. Gibson died in a traffic accident on Airport Road…



