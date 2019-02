EAST CHINA SEA — Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Randy Corpuz, of Honolulu, showed parameters of a gas turbine generator to Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Jonathan Desciscio, of Valrico, during an engineering training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85). McCampbell is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet…



